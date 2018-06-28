2017-18 ALL-USA Utah Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Utah Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Joe Sato, Bingham (South Jordan)

Sato guided the Miners (21-10) to the program’s 22nd state title, its fifth since he took over. Bingham clinched the Class 6A crown with two victories over Riverton, first a 7-0 decision and then a 9-0 win to seal the championship.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Tyson Fisher, P, Dixie (St. George), 6-4/225, Sr.

In leading the Flyers (27-3) to the Class 4A state title, Fisher hit .512 with nine home runs and 33 RBI. The Dixie State commit also went 8-1 with a 0.82 ERA and 94 strikeouts over 60 innings pitched.

Gage Edwards, P, Jordan (Sandy), 6-4/220, Sr.

Derek Soffe, P, Bingham (South Jordan), 5-11/150, Sr.

Ryen Edwards, C, Riverton, 6-2/175, Sr.

Ryan Hardman, INF, American Fork, 6-0/170, Sr.

Hobbs Nyberg, INF, Dixie (St. George), 5-11/185, Sr.

Austin Deming, INF, Snow Canyon (St. George), 6-0/180, Sr.

Jacob Shaver, INF, Jordan (Sandy), 5-10/180, Jr.

Dalton Hodge, OF, Cottonwood (Murray), 6-4/185, Jr.

Dylan Sanchez, OF, Riverton, 5-11/165, Sr.

Kyson Stein, OF, Jordan (Sandy), 5-10/180, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Brady Arbon, P, Grantsville, 6-5/215, Sr.

Kyler Bush, P, Fremont (Plain City), 6-5/225, Sr.

Cooper Vest, P, Dixie (St. George), 6-0/175, So.

Chase Lundin, C, Dixie (St. George), 6-0/160, Sr.

Nick Burdette, INF, Bingham (South Jordan), 5-10/240, Sr.

Ross Dunn, INF, Cottonwood (Murray), 6-3/205, So.

Emmitt Hafen, INF, Richfield, 6-0/183, Jr.

Zack Peterson, INF, Riverton, 6-0/150, Sr.

Rocky Bringhurst, OF, North Sevier (Salina), 5-11/155, Sr.

Zack Mansfield, OF, Davis (Kaysville), 6-0/170, Sr.

Hunter Swapp, OF, Jordan (Sandy), 5-11/170, Jr.