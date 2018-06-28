2017-18 ALL-USA Utah Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Utah Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Joe Sato, Bingham (South Jordan)
Sato guided the Miners (21-10) to the program’s 22nd state title, its fifth since he took over. Bingham clinched the Class 6A crown with two victories over Riverton, first a 7-0 decision and then a 9-0 win to seal the championship.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Tyson Fisher, P, Dixie (St. George), 6-4/225, Sr.
In leading the Flyers (27-3) to the Class 4A state title, Fisher hit .512 with nine home runs and 33 RBI. The Dixie State commit also went 8-1 with a 0.82 ERA and 94 strikeouts over 60 innings pitched.
Gage Edwards, P, Jordan (Sandy), 6-4/220, Sr.
Derek Soffe, P, Bingham (South Jordan), 5-11/150, Sr.
Ryen Edwards, C, Riverton, 6-2/175, Sr.
Ryan Hardman, INF, American Fork, 6-0/170, Sr.
Hobbs Nyberg, INF, Dixie (St. George), 5-11/185, Sr.
Austin Deming, INF, Snow Canyon (St. George), 6-0/180, Sr.
Jacob Shaver, INF, Jordan (Sandy), 5-10/180, Jr.
Dalton Hodge, OF, Cottonwood (Murray), 6-4/185, Jr.
Dylan Sanchez, OF, Riverton, 5-11/165, Sr.
Kyson Stein, OF, Jordan (Sandy), 5-10/180, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Brady Arbon, P, Grantsville, 6-5/215, Sr.
Kyler Bush, P, Fremont (Plain City), 6-5/225, Sr.
Cooper Vest, P, Dixie (St. George), 6-0/175, So.
Chase Lundin, C, Dixie (St. George), 6-0/160, Sr.
Nick Burdette, INF, Bingham (South Jordan), 5-10/240, Sr.
Ross Dunn, INF, Cottonwood (Murray), 6-3/205, So.
Emmitt Hafen, INF, Richfield, 6-0/183, Jr.
Zack Peterson, INF, Riverton, 6-0/150, Sr.
Rocky Bringhurst, OF, North Sevier (Salina), 5-11/155, Sr.
Zack Mansfield, OF, Davis (Kaysville), 6-0/170, Sr.
Hunter Swapp, OF, Jordan (Sandy), 5-11/170, Jr.