2017-18 ALL-USA Utah Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Utah Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Matt Barnes, Olympus (Salt Lake City)

The 21-year veteran led the Titans to the second state title in school history, and their second in the past three years. Olympus posted a dominating 27-0 record—only two games were decided by single digits—and routed Corner Canyon in the Class 5A final, 76-49.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Rylan Jones, G, Olympus (Salt Lake City), 6-1/165, Jr.

Utah’s Mr. Basketball showed off his dazzling playmaking skills en route to a perfect season and the Class 5A state title. Jones averaged 9.9 assists per contest, to go with his 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals.

Steven Ashworth, G, Lone Peak (Highland), 6-1/160, Sr.

Ashworth was second in the state in assists (7.1), behind only Jones, leading Lone Peak to the Class 6A title while also averaging 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game.

Matt Bradley, G, Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant), 6-3/200, Sr.

The Tigers (24-2) rose to a No. 13 national ranking in the USA TODAY’s Super 25 with the California-bound Bradley contributing a team-best 17.1 points a night.

James Nelson, F, Salem Hills (Salem), 6-6/200, Sr.

The Class 4A MVP averaged 25 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as the Skyhawks captured a state championship.

Matt Van Komen, C, Pleasant Grove, 7-4/220, Jr.

The towering junior center was more than just a big body in the middle, posting 16.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for the Class 6A state finalists.

SECOND TEAM

Hunter Erickson, G, Timpview (Provo), 6-3/180, Sr.

Jeremy Dowdell, G, Olympus (Salt Lake City), 6-3/185, Jr.

Max Watson, G, Box Elder (Brigham City), 6-4/175, Sr.

Mikey Frazier, C, East (Salt Lake City), 6-9/245, Sr.

Isaac Johnson, F, American Fork, 6-11/215, Jr.