2017-18 ALL-USA Utah Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Utah Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Junior Solovi, East (Salt Lake City)

In just his second season, Solovi authored a remarkable turnaround for the Leopards, who had a two-win season as recently as 2014. Last year, East won its first state tournament game since 2008; this season the Leopards went 23-2 and claimed the Class 5A state title.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Lauren Gustin, F, Salem Hills (Salem), 6-0, Sr.

The state’s Ms. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year, Gustin broke a state record for points per game (29.3) while also leading Utah in rebounding (17.2). Returning to Utah after a state championship season in Arizona, the Idaho commit carried the Skyhawks to a 24-1 season and the Class 4A state title.

Lavender Briggs, F/G, Provo, 6-1, Jr.

The spectacular junior transferred to Provo this past season and posted 25.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.4 steals per contest.

Tahlia White, G, Mountain View (Orem), 6-0, Sr.

The Class 4A First Team All-State pick fired in 23.6 points per game in her final season before joining Brigham Young.

Kemery Martin, G, Corner Canyon (Draper), 6-0, Jr.

The heavily recruited junior averaged 20.9 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals in her first season at Corner Canyon.

Mercedes Staples, G, Viewmont (Bountiful), 5-11, Sr.

A Clemson recruit and a three-time Class 5A All-State selection, Staples recorded 21.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds a night.

SECOND TEAM

Emma Calvert, C, Fremont (Plain City), 6-3, Fr.

Morgan Kane, C, Riverton, 6-2, Sr.

Josie Williams, C, Roy, 6-5, Sr.

Shalyn Fano, F, Timpview (Provo), 6-0, Jr.

Emanuely de Oliveira, G, Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant), 6-0, Sr.