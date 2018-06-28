2017-18 ALL-USA Vermont Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Vermont Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Luke Goyette, South Burlington

Goyette received a special gift on his 39th birthday: a 5-3 victory over Colchester in the Division 1 state championship game. Ironically, the last time the Wolves (15-5) won a title was in 2007, also on the birthday of Goyette, then the JV coach.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Leif Bigelow, P, Brattleboro, 6-3/160, Sr.

The University of Connecticut recruit led the Colonels to a 17-2 record and the Division 1 semifinals. Bigelow went 6-2 on the mound with 64 strikeouts in 53 innings, while compiling a .458 batting average, two home runs and 16 RBI.

Brayden Howrigan, P, Enosburg Falls, 6-1/170, Sr.

Liam Reiner, P, Champlain Valley (Hinesburg), 5-11/185, Sr.

Dan Petrie, C, Brattleboro, 6-3/215, Sr.

Nick Fitzgerald, INF, Lamoille, 6-2/160, Sr.

Sammy Premsagar, INF, South Burlington, 6-0/180, Sr.

Maverick King, INF, Essex (Essex Junction), 5-11/180, Sr.

Ryan Young, INF, Essex (Essex Junction), 5-9/160, Sr.

Jay McCoy, OF, Burr and Burton (Manchester), 6-2/190, Sr.

Thomas Vesosky, OF, Colchester, 6-3/180, Sr.

Sky Rahill, OF, Burlington, 6-0/175, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Saul Minaya, P, Colchester, 6-0/165, Jr.

Parker Brown, P, Lake Region (Orleans), 5-11/185, Sr.

Jack Ambrosino, P, South Burlington, 6-0/195, So.

Colby Brouillette, C, Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans), 6-1/210, Jr.

Dustin Whitcomb, INF, Mt. Abraham (Bristol), 6-1/165, Sr.

Reece de Castro, INF, Rutland, 5-9/155, Sr.

Aidan Johnson, INF, Champlain Valley (Hinesburg), 6-0/170, Jr.

Josh Beayon, INF, Otter Valley (Brandon), 5-10/180, Jr.

Seth Balch, OF, Windsor, 6-1/175, Sr.

Jasper Rankin, OF, St. Johnsbury, 6-2/185, Sr.

Ryan Semprebon, OF, Harwood (Moretown), 6-0/160, Sr.