2017-18 ALL-USA Vermont Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports ALL-USA Vermont Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Wood, Rutland

The Raiders went 50 years between state titles, but now they’ve won two in a row. Wood graduated most of last year’s starting lineup but rebuilt the team on the fly, putting together an undefeated campaign that ended with a 45-39 win over Mt. Mansfield in the Division 1 championship game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jamison Evans, G, Rutland, 6-1/170, Jr.

The athletic junior emerged as a dynamic offensive player this season, leading the Raiders in scoring throughout their postseason run to the Division 1 title. Evans averaged 17 points, five rebounds and three assists per game, and notched a team-high 18 in the championship-clinching victory.

Kam Farris, G, Rice (South Burlington), 6-2/175, Jr.

The state’s premier shooter, Farris earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors while recording 22.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Kevin Garrison, G, Burlington, 6-1/185, Sr.

A four-year starter, Garrison capped his sterling career with 18.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals as a senior.

Noah Tyson, F/G, Rutland, 6-3/175, Sr.

The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year, Tyson was a defensive force while averaging 14 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game.

Jens Ulrich-Verderber, F, Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans), 6-6/240, Sr.

The talented big man averaged 20 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and crossed the 1,000-point plateau.

SECOND TEAM

Zach Reinhardt, F, Mt. Mansfield (Jericho), 6-5/195, Sr.

Ian Jennings, G/F, Milton, 6-5/185, Sr.

Cam Coloutti, G, Fair Haven, 6-0/190, Jr.

Alex Carlisle, G, St. Johnsbury, 5-11/160, Jr.

Michel Ndayishimiye, G, Rice (South Burlington), 5-10/155, Fr.