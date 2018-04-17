2017-18 ALL-USA Vermont Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Vermont Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jack Driscoll, St. Johnsbury

In his 25th year at St. Johnsbury, Driscoll guided the Hilltoppers to a 22-2 season and the school’s first Div. 1 championship since 2010, when they won as the 12th seed. The top seed this time, St. Johnsbury ripped five-time defending champ Champlain Valley, 48-33, in the title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Sadie Stetson, G, St. Johnsbury, 5-7, Jr.

The state’s two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, Stetson also repeated as the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year and led her team to the Division 1 state championship. The junior averaged 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game while also performing as a defensive stopper.

Lisa Sulejmani, G, Rice (South Burlington), 5-6, Sr.

Perhaps the state’s most gifted offensive player, the Franklin Pierce commit averaged 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, four assists and 3.7 steals per game as a senior.

Keagan Dunbar, G, Middlebury, 5-4, Sr.

The Lake Division Player of the Year, Dunbar fired in 21.2 points per game to go with 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Emma Carter, F/G, Mount Abraham (Bristol), 5-11, Sr.

Also a Franklin Pierce commit, Carter carried the Eagles to the Div. 2 state championship, averaging 19.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.5 steals on a nightly basis.

Emma McDonough, F, South Burlington, 5-10, Sr.

The St. Michael’s commit led the surprising Wolves (15-7) to the Div. 1 quarterfinals, averaging 14.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Shannon Loiseau, F/C, Champlain Valley (Hinesburg), 6-1, Sr.

Kylie Wright, F, North Country (Newport), 5-9, Sr.

Olivia Rockwood, G, Windsor, 5-5, So.

Hayley Derosia, G, Brattleboro, 5-8, Jr.

Josie Choiniere, G, St. Johnsbury, 5-8, So.