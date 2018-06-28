2017-18 ALL-USA Virginia Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Virginia Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Wayne Comer, Page County (Shenandoah)

It’s not quite a World Series title—which Comer won in 1968 with the Detroit Tigers—but it was the next best thing: a Class 2 state championship for his alma mater. The 74-year-old guided the Panthers (27-1) on a season-ending 25-game winning streak, capped by a 5-4 victory over Virginia High.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Wesley Clarke, C, Liberty Christian (Lynchburg), 6-3/205, Sr.

The strong-armed South Carolina commit wielded the state’s most feared bat in 2018, earning Class 4 and Prep Baseball Report Player of the Year honors. Clarke smacked 14 home runs in 18 games, hitting .571 overall with 31 RBI and an OPS of 2.238.

Nate Savino, P, Potomac Falls, 6-3/195, So.

Thomas Russell, P, Paul VI (Fairfax), 6-3/210, Sr.

Casey Green, P, Benedictine (Richmond), 6-5/190, Jr.

Nick Biddison, INF, St. Christopher’s (Richmond), 5-11/185, Sr.

Cade Hungate, INF, Abingdon, 6-3/185, Sr.

Kyle Novak, INF, Madison (Vienna), 5-11/185, Sr.

Tevin Tucker, INF, Prince George, 6-0/165, Sr.

Brody Mack, OF, Potomac (Dumfries), 5-11/185, Jr.

Tyler Casagrande, OF, Riverside (Leesburg), 6-0/185, Sr.

Carson Jones, OF, Deep Run (Glen Allen), 6-3/190, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Patrick Halligan, P, Marshall (Falls Church), 6-5/185, Sr.

T.R. Williams, P, Page County (Shenandoah), 6-0/145, Fr.

Wilson Ayers, P, Briar Woods (Ashburn), 5-11/175, Sr.

Adam Hackenberg, C, Miller (Charlottesville), 6-2/225, Sr.

Jamari Baylor, INF, Benedictine (Richmond), 5-11/190, Jr.

Tanner Schobel, INF, Walsingham (Williamsburg), 5-10/165, So.

Zach Agnos, INF, Battlefield (Haymarket), 6-0/175, Jr.

Blaze O’Saben, INF, Fauquier (Warrenton), 6-0/175, Sr.

Carson Wood, OF, Yorktown (Arlington), 6-1/185, Sr.

Calvin Pastel, OF, West Springfield, 6-5/215, Sr.

Christian Gordon, OF/P, Liberty Christian (Lynchburg), 6-1/175, Jr.