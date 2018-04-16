2017-18 ALL-USA Virginia Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Virginia Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Robinson, South County (Lorton)

In just his second season, Robinson guided the Stallions to their first state championship. South County (27-3) won its final 16 games and trounced Western Branch, 63-47, in the Class 6 title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Keldon Johnson, F, Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson), 6-6/215, Sr.

The Kentucky recruit led the Warriors to a spectacular 44-2 record and the semifinals of the GEICO Nationals. A national ALL-USA Second Team selection, McDonald’s All-American and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, averaged 22.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Mac McClung, G, Gate City, 6-2/175, Sr.

The Georgetown-bound sharpshooter averaged 36 points, 6.4 rebounds and four assists per game for the Class 2 state champs and broke Allen Iverson’s state single-season scoring record.

Jeremy Roach, G, Paul VI (Fairfax), 6-2/165, So.

The sensational sophomore led national power Paul VI to a 33-4 record and the VISAA championship, averaging 15.2 points per game.

Jaelin Llewellyn, G, Virginia Episcopal (Lynchburg), 6-2/160, Sr.

The Princeton-bound guard tossed in 23.0 points per night to go with 5.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Armando Bacot, F/C, Trinity Episcopal (Richmond), 6-10/240, Sr.

A top 20 recruit in the junior class, Bacot posted 24.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.9 blocks and 3.4 assists per game for the Titans (26-4)

SECOND TEAM

Xavier Johnson, G, Bishop O’Connell (Arlington), 6-3/170, Sr.

Will Richardson, G, Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson), 6-4/170, Sr.

Quentin Millora-Brown, F, South County (Lorton), 6-10/215, Sr.

David McCormack, C/F, Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson), 6/10/255, Sr.

Qudus Wahab, C, Flint Hill (Oakton), 6-11/235, Jr.