2017-18 ALL-USA Virginia Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Virginia Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Darnell Dozier, Princess Anne (Virginia Beach)

In his 23rd year at Princess Anne, Dozier crossed the 600-victory plateau (606-53) and guided the Cavaliers to a fifth consecutive state championship. Princess Anne finished 26-1, with the only loss to New York power Long Island Lutheran, and knocked off Edison, 61-45, in the Class 5 title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Samantha Brunelle, F/G, William Monroe (Stanardsville), 6-3, Jr.

The nation’s top junior recruit, Brunelle earned the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year honor and led the Dragons to a 23-2 record and the Class 3 quarterfinals. She scored 30.0 points per game to go with 15.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 blocks.

Jada Boyd, F, Appomattox Regional (Petersburg), 6-2, Jr.

Boyd averaged 36.1 points, 13.3 rebounds and 8.5 blocks per game, while breaking the state single-game records for points (69) and rebounds (33).

Amira Collins, C, Paul VI (Fairfax), 6-3, Sr.

The inside half of the Panthers’ lethal inside-out duo, Collins averaged 17.6 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks per game in her final season before joining Tennessee.

Brianna Jackson, F, Princess Anne (Virginia Beach), 6-3, Jr.

The Class 5 and All-Tidewater Player of the Year, Jackson averaged 19.3 points and 15.7 rebounds in the state tournament, leading the Cavaliers to a state championship.

Ashley Owusu, G, Paul VI (Fairfax), 5-9, Jr.

The Maryland recruit posted 21.2 points, nine rebounds and six assists per game, leading the Panthers (30-4) to the VISAA Div. 1 state title.

SECOND TEAM

Xaria Wiggins, F/G, Princess Anne (Virginia Beach), 6-1, Sr.

Clara Ford, C, Marshall (Falls Church), 6-3, Sr.

Akunna Konkwo, C, Bishop Ireton (Alexandria), 6-3, Jr.

Hannah Young, G/F, Brookville (Lynchburg), 5-10, Sr.

Charme Lilly, G, Cosby (Chesterfield), 5-6, Sr.