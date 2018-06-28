2017-18 ALL-USA Washington Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Washington Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Grant Richardson, Richland

Richardson led the Bombers (18-10) to the Class 4A state championship, the program’s fifth title but its first since 2009. Richland clinched the crown with a 5-2 win over Skyview in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Carter Young, INF, Selah, 6-0/170, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Young batted .412 with four home runs and 47 runs scored, leading the Vikings (20-3) to the second round of the Class 2A state tournament. The standout shortstop also didn’t allow a run while striking out 15 in 10.1 innings pitched.

Damon Casetta-Stubbs, P, King’s Way Christian (Vancouver), 6-4/195, Sr.

Brady McLean, P, Puyallup, 6-0/185, Sr.

Jayson Schroeder, P, Juanita (Kirkland), 6-2/200, Sr.

Jake Gehri, C, Sumner, 6-0/195, Sr.

Logan Mercado, INF, Tri-Cities Prep (Pasco), 6-0/145, So.

Henry Gargus, INF, Davis (Yakima), 6-0/200, Jr.

Eric Peterson, INF, Puyallup, 5-11/175, Sr.

Josh Mendoza, OF, Richland, 5-10/165, Sr.

Corbin Carroll, OF, Lakeside (Seattle), 5-10/165, Jr.

Tyson Guerrero, OF, W.F. West (Chehalis), 5-11/165, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Nate Clow, P, Todd Beamer (Federal Way), 5-11/170, So.

Samuel Lauderdale, P, King’s Way Christian (Vancouver), 6-2/165, Sr.

Brandon White, P, W.F. West (Chehalis), 6-7/180, Sr.

Colin Floyd, C, Todd Beamer (Federal Way), 5-10/180, Sr.

Owen Cobb, INF, Garfield (Seattle), 6-1/178, Jr.

Matthew Gretler, INF, Bonney Lake, 5-10/155, Sr.

Cole Miller, INF, Mercer Island, 5-11/180, Jr.

Dominic Signorelli, INF, Moses Lake, 6-0/160, Jr.

Koby Blunt, OF, Clarkston, 5-10/172, Sr.

Daniel Copeland, OF, Skyview (Vancouver), 6-3/180, Sr.

Kyle Sherick, OF, Tahoma (Maple Valley), 6-0/180, Sr.