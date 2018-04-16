2017-18 ALL-USA Washington Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Washington Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Matty McIntyre, Gonzaga Prep (Spokane)

The ninth-year head coach guided the Bullpups to a perfect 26-0 season and the Class 4A state championship. Gonzaga edged Federal Way in the final, 54-52, giving McIntyre, and the school, their second state crowns.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kevin Porter, G, Rainier Beach (Seattle), 6-5/220, Sr.

The explosive senior earned Mr. Basketball honors and led the Vikings to the Class 3A final. A USC commit, Porter recorded 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists per game.

Erik Stevenson, G, Timberline (Olympia), 6-5/190, Sr.

The Wichita State-bound sharpshooter fired in 24.7 points per game to go with 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists

Brock Ravet, G, Kittitas, 6-1/175, Jr.

A verbal commit to Gonzaga, Ravet carried the Coyotes to their second straight state championship, averaging 31.2 points, 9.7 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Anton Watson, F, Gonzaga Prep (Spokane), 6-7/210, Jr.

The Class 4A Player of the Year, Watson led the Bullpups to a state championship, posting 21.9 points and 8.2 rebounds a night.

Jaden McDaniels, F, Federal Way, 6-9/180, Jr.

The multi-skilled big man helped Federal Way to the Class 4A final, averaging 21.3 points, 10 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.3 blocks per contest.

SECOND TEAM

C.J. Elleby, F, Cleveland (Seattle), 6-7/180, Sr.

J’Raan Brooks, F, Garfield (Seattle), 6-9/215, Sr.

Emmitt Matthews Jr., F/G, Wilson (Tacoma), 6-7/185, Sr.

P.J. Fuller, G, Garfield (Seattle), 6-4/160, Jr.

Riley Sorn, C, Richland, 7-3/235, Sr.