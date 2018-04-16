2017-18 ALL-USA Washington Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Washington Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Matty McIntyre, Gonzaga Prep (Spokane)
The ninth-year head coach guided the Bullpups to a perfect 26-0 season and the Class 4A state championship. Gonzaga edged Federal Way in the final, 54-52, giving McIntyre, and the school, their second state crowns.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Kevin Porter, G, Rainier Beach (Seattle), 6-5/220, Sr.
The explosive senior earned Mr. Basketball honors and led the Vikings to the Class 3A final. A USC commit, Porter recorded 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists per game.
Erik Stevenson, G, Timberline (Olympia), 6-5/190, Sr.
The Wichita State-bound sharpshooter fired in 24.7 points per game to go with 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists
Brock Ravet, G, Kittitas, 6-1/175, Jr.
A verbal commit to Gonzaga, Ravet carried the Coyotes to their second straight state championship, averaging 31.2 points, 9.7 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game.
Anton Watson, F, Gonzaga Prep (Spokane), 6-7/210, Jr.
The Class 4A Player of the Year, Watson led the Bullpups to a state championship, posting 21.9 points and 8.2 rebounds a night.
Jaden McDaniels, F, Federal Way, 6-9/180, Jr.
The multi-skilled big man helped Federal Way to the Class 4A final, averaging 21.3 points, 10 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.3 blocks per contest.
SECOND TEAM
C.J. Elleby, F, Cleveland (Seattle), 6-7/180, Sr.
J’Raan Brooks, F, Garfield (Seattle), 6-9/215, Sr.
Emmitt Matthews Jr., F/G, Wilson (Tacoma), 6-7/185, Sr.
P.J. Fuller, G, Garfield (Seattle), 6-4/160, Jr.
Riley Sorn, C, Richland, 7-3/235, Sr.