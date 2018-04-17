2017-18 ALL-USA Washington Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Washington Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Freddie Rehkow, Central Valley (Spokane Valley)

After leading the Bears to a third straight undefeated regular season and their second Class 4A state title in three seasons, Rehkow wasn’t done. Under his guidance, the Bears (29-0) claimed their first GEICO Nationals championship, traveling to New York and topping Hamilton Heights (Chattanooga, Tenn.) in the final, 66-61.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Lexie Hull, G, Central Valley (Spokane Valley), 6-1, Sr.

The state’s AP Player of the Year and two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, Hull led the Bears to a 29-0 season that included a Class 4A state title and the GEICO Nationals championship. A Stanford signee along with her twin sister, Lacie, she averaged 20.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

Kylee Griffen, F, Lake Stevens, 6-1, Sr.

The Gonzaga signee and Class 4A First-Team All-State selection averaged 20.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in leading Lake Stevens to the Class 4A state tournament.

Brynna Maxwell, G, Gig Harbor, 5-11, Jr.

The Class 3A Player of the Year, Maxwell averaged 21.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.6 steals, and scored 31 points in the title game to clinch the Bulldogs’ first state championship.

Shalyse Smith, F, Bellarmine Prep (Tacoma), 6-1, Sr.

An Arizona signee and Class 4A First-Team All-State selection, Smith averaged 16.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game before an ankle injury forced her to miss the state tournament.

Hailey Van Lith, G, Cashmere, 5-7, So.

The sophomore sensation and Class 1A Player of the Year averaged 32 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.3 steals and 5.2 assists a game in taking the Bulldogs (23-2) to the state title game.

SECOND TEAM

Belle Frazier, F, Peninsula (Gig Harbor), 6-0, Jr.

Lacie Hull, G, Central Valley (Spokane Valley), 6-1, Sr.

Jamie Loera, G, Moses Lake, 5-9, Sr.

Jade Loville, G, Skyline (Sammamish), 6-0, Sr.

Oumou Toure, G, Kamiakin (Kennewick), 5-11, Jr.