2017-18 ALL-USA West Virginia Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA West Virginia Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brian Sutphin, Hurricane

In his 10th year at the helm, Sutphin guided the Redskins to their second Class AAA state championship in five years. Hurricane went 34-4 overall and knocked off Wheeling Park in the final, 11-5, for the third championship in program history, following 2002 and 2014.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Chase Swain, INF, Ravenswood, 6-4/205, Sr.

Swain was impressive at the plate and on the mound and was named Captain of the Class A All-State team for a second consecutive season. The Glenville State commit hit .556 with ten home runs and 51 RBI, while recording six wins, a 2.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 45.1 innings.

Michael Maiolo, P, Woodrow Wilson (Beckley), 6-0/210, Sr.

Jake Carr, P, St. Albans, 5-9/155, Jr.

Madison Jeffrey, P, Cabell Midland (Ona), 6-0/200, Sr.

Aidan Johnson, C, George Washington (Charleston), 5-11/205, Jr.

Ross Mulhall, INF, University (Morgantown), 6-4/210, Sr.

Brett Morris, INF, Winfield, 6-4/200, Sr.

Nick Loftis, INF, St. Albans, 6-0/190, Jr.

Chase Delauter, OF, Hedgesville, 6-3/175, Jr.

Mason Adkins, OF, Williamstown, 5-9/175, Sr.

Spencer Delawder, OF, Washington (Charles Town), 6-0/195, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Jonathan Blackwell, P, Hurricane, 6-2/185, Jr.

Brayden Lesher, P, Bridgeport, 6-0/165, Sr.

Wyatt Milum, P, Wayne, 6-4/210, Fr.

Kobie Carpenter, C, Lincoln (Shinnston), 5-8/160, Sr.

Chandler Kelley, INF, Hurricane, 5-11/180, Sr.

Lenny Washington, INF, St. Joseph’s Central (Huntington), 6-2/195, So.

Tyler Cox, INF, Hurricane, 6-0/165, So.

Grant Mohler, INF, Monroe (Lindside), 5-10/205, Sr.

Jaden Kuroski, OF, East Fairmont (Fairmont), 5-8/190, Sr.

Noah Dingess, OF, Chapmanville, 5-9/170, Sr.

Noah Cummings, OF, St. Albans, 5-11/200, So.