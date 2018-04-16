2017-18 ALL-USA West Virginia Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA West Virginia Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brad Napier, Chapmanville

Prior to 2017, the Tigers had never won a state tournament game, but their third-year head coach guided them all the way to a Class AA state crown. Chapmanville (27-1) won its final 21 games, including an upset of unbeaten, top-ranked, defending champ Fairmont Senior in the title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jaemyn Brakefield, F, Huntington Prep, 6-9/205, So.

A top ten national recruit in the sophomore class, Brakefield was outstanding despite going up against a slate of national powers. He led the Irish with 19.7 points per game, while also contributing 7.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals, and earning the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year Award.

Mikal Dawson, F, Huntington, 6-4/215, Sr.

Dawson topped the Highlanders with 20 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, and was named captain of the Class AAA All-State team.

Jude Akabueze, C, North Marion (Farmington), 6-9/245, Sr.

The Alabama-Birmingham commit was a terror on the interior, averaging 25.3 points, 16.2 rebounds and three blocked shots per game.

Taevon Horton, G, Fairmont Senior, 6-2/170, Sr.

Captain of the Class AA All-State Team, Horton led the Polar Bears to the state final, averaging 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per contest.

Isaiah Morgan, G, Ravenswood, 6-2/195, Sr.

Morgan recorded 25 points and 8.3 rebounds a night and set a state career record for free throw percentage: 92.1 percent.

SECOND TEAM

Jeremy Dillon, G/F, Mingo Central (Delbarton), 6-4/210, Sr.

Justin Phillips, G, George Washington (Charleston), 6-0/160, Sr.

Kaden Matheny, G, University (Morgantown), 5-10/150, So.

Drew Williamson, G, Chapmanville, 6-3/180, Sr.

Jake Stephens, C, Musselman (Inwood), 6-9/230, Sr.