2017-18 ALL-USA West Virginia Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA West Virginia Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Cozzens, Parkersburg

In his first year at the helm, Cozzens led the Big Reds to the Class AAA state title. In the state final, Parkersburg (22-6) knocked off a Buckhannon-Upshur team that had beaten it by 27 in December.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Hanna McClung, G, Buckhannon-Upshur (Buckhannon), 5-5, Sr.

The West Virginia Sports Writers Association’s co-Player of the Year and state Gatorade Player of the Year, McClung averaged 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals. A Lenoir-Rhyne signee, McClung led the Buccaneers (26-2) to a second straight Class AAA state final.

Taylor Duplaga, G, Wheeling Central Catholic, 5-7, Sr.

A Class A First-Team All-State selection, Duplaga averaged 16.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in leading the Maroon Knights to their first state title since 2008.

Gabby Lupardus, G, Wyoming East (New Richmond), 5-8, Sr.

The WVSWA co-Player of the Year, Lupardus led the Warriors to a 21-4 record by averaging 11.1 points, 9.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals before tearing her ACL in the Class AA state quarterfinals.

Madi Mace, G/F, Parkersburg, 5-10, So.

A Class AAA All-State First Team selection, Mace averaged 16.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.2 steals a game in leading the Big Reds to a state championship.

Emily Saunders, C, Wyoming East (New Richmond), 6-4, Jr.

Already a Tennessee commit, Saunders was a First-Team Class AA All-State selection after averaging 11.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.1 blocks.

SECOND TEAM

Devin Hefner, F, Parkersburg South, 5-9, Sr.

Mary Rogoszewski, F, Hurricane, 5-10, Sr.

Lauren Bennett, G, Buckhannon-Upshur (Buckhannon), 5-9, Sr.

Dena Jarrells, G, St. Joseph Central (Huntington), 5-5, Jr.

Paige Shy, G, St. Joseph Central (Huntington), 5-7, Sr.