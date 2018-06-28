2017-18 ALL-USA Wisconsin Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wisconsin Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jarrod Washburn, Webster

The former Major League pitcher led the Tigers (27-3) to their first state title in their first year in Division 3. He can add it to his trophy collection that includes a 2002 World Series ring with the Anaheim Angels.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jack Washburn, OF, Webster, 6-2/175, Jr.

The Gatorade Player of the Year led the state in home runs (10), runs (45) and RBI (55), all while batting .443 with a .543 on-base percentage and a .966 slugging percentage. Washburn was also 9-1 with a 0.88 ERA and 98 strikeouts as the Tigers won the Division 3 state title.

Brenden Bille, P, Waupun, 5-11/190, Sr.

Jack Brown, P, Memorial (Eau Claire), 5-10/170, Sr.

Ryan Stefiuk, P, Preble (Green Bay), 6-4/215, So.

Jeff Holtz, C, Arrowhead (Hartland), 6-4/226, Sr.

Alex Binelas, INF, Oak Creek, 6-2/210, Sr.

Tyler Brandenburg, INF, Lake Country Lutheran (Hartland), 6-4/225, Jr.

Colten Schild, INF, Fox Valley Lutheran (Appleton), 5-9/165, Sr.

Max Wagner, INF, Preble (Green Bay), 5-11, 190, So.

Tanner Peterson, OF, Wilmot, 6-0/170, Jr.

Mitch Seager, OF, Turner (Beloit), 6-0/170, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Trey Krause, P, Burlington, 5-11, 165, Jr.

Connor Prielipp, P, Tomah, 6-0/155, Jr.

Trevor Tietz, P, Watertown, 6-2/170, Sr.

Nate Stevens, C, Waunakee, 6-0/197, Jr.

Peter Brookshaw, INF, Prescott, 5-10/165, Sr.

Ian Drays, INF, Jefferson, 6-0/200, Sr.

Cameron DuPont, INF, West De Pere, 6-2, 188, So.

Liam Stumpf, INF, Mineral Point, 6-0/156, Fr.

Jaxon Kostka, OF, Regis (Eau Claire), 5-11, 175, Sr.

Eli Kramer, OF, Hortonville, 6-0/155, Jr.

Austin Tlachac, OF, Luxemburg-Casco (Luxemburg), 5-8/165, Sr.