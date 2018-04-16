2017-18 ALL-USA Wisconsin Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wisconsin Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Schalow, Kaukauna

The veteran coach, hired in 1995, guided the Galloping Ghosts to their second Division 2 state title in the last three years. Kaukauna finished 25-3 overall—handing Div. 1 champ Oshkosh North its only defeat—and knocked off Milwaukee Washington in the state final, 76-74.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Tyler Herro, G, Whitnall (Greenfield), 6-5/195, Sr.

The University of Kentucky recruit bounced back from an injury-shortened junior season and emerged as one of the country’s top shooters. Herro scored 32.9 points per game (eight times topping 40) and also contributed 8.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.0 steals, earning an invitation to the Jordan Brand Classic.

John Diener, G, Cedarburg, 6-4/190, Sr.

The DePaul recruit averaged more than 20 points a game every season of his four-year career, including 23.2 per contest as a senior.

Jordan McCabe, G, Kaukauna, 6-0/175, Sr.

Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball finished sixth on the state’s all-time scoring list, carried the Ghosts to their second Div. 2 state championship in three years and posted 26.7 points per game.

Tyrese Haliburton, G, Oshkosh North, 6-5/175, Sr.

The Iowa State commit shot 66.7 percent from the field, averaged 22.9 points, 6.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game, and led the Spartans to the Div. 1 state title.

Grant Basile, F, Pewaukee, 6-9/220, Sr.

Basile was the state’s best big man, pouring in 24.7 points per game while also hauling in 13.4 boards and blocking 2.9 shots per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Patrick Cartier, F, Brookfield East, 6-8/195, Sr.

J.C. Butler, G/F, Prairie (Wind Point), 6-5/185, Sr.

Marcus Domask, G/F, Waupun, 6-3/180, Jr.

Jalen Johnson, G/F, Sun Prairie, 6-7/200, So.

Hunter Plamann, G, Xavier (Appleton), 6-1/170, Sr.