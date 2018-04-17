2017-18 ALL-USA Wisconsin Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wisconsin Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dave Donarski, Aquinas (La Crosse)

Donarski led the Blugolds to a dominant 28-0 season in his fourth year at the helm. Aquinas knocked off second-ranked Melrose-Mindoro in the Division 4 state championship game, 68-52, and despite a difficult schedule, had just two games decided by single digits all season.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Shemera Williams, G, Milwaukee Academy of Science, 5-9, Jr.

A top 50 recruit in the nation’s junior class, Williams notched seven triple-doubles and a pair of quadruple-doubles this past season. The First Team All-State pick averaged an astounding 39.9 points per game—five times topping 50—to go with 12.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 5.7 steals.

Sydney Hilliard, G, Monroe, 5-11, Jr.

Hilliard led the Cheesemakers to the Div. 2 semifinals, averaging 22.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals per contest.

Hailey Oskey, G, Seymour, 5-10, Sr.

The state’s Miss Basketball, Oskey committed to Wisconsin-Green Bay and paced the Thunder (23-2) with 18.6 points, six rebounds and three steals per game.

Erin Howard, F, Madison East, 6-2, Sr.

The Big Eight Conference Player of the Year, Howard averaged 17.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists a night, and committed to play for Auburn.

Sydnee Roby, C, King (Milwaukee), 6-4, Jr.

The Associated Press Player of the Year, the heavily-recruited junior averaged 17.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, while shooting 61.2 percent from the floor.

SECOND TEAM

Tara Stauffacher, F, Beaver Dam, 5-11, Jr.

McKenna Warnock, F/G, Monona Grove (Monona), 6-2, Jr.

Natalie Anderson, F/G, Mukwonago, 5-11, Jr.

Lexi Donarski, G, Aquinas (La Crosse), 5-10, So.

Sydney Levy, G, Appleton North, 5-8, Sr.