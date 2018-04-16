2017-18 ALL-USA Wyoming Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

John Hepp, Buffalo

Hepp led the Bison to a 27-5 season, capping it with the team’s first Class 3A state title since 2015. Buffalo beat Cody in the Class 3A state title game, 81-72, in double overtime.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Trey Hladky, G, Campbell County (Gillette), 5-9/155, Sr.

Hladky led the state in scoring with an average of 27 points while also chipping in 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals a game. A Chadron State signee and two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, Hladky lifted the Camels (19-10) to a Class 4A state championship, scoring 43 points in a 71-61 win over Sheridan in the title game.

Haize Fornstrom, G, Pine Bluffs, 6-4/185, Sr.

A three-time All-State selection, Fornstrom averaged 23.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.5 steals in leading the Hornets (27-1) to the Class 2A state title.

Erik Oliver, G, Cheyenne East, 6-2/175, Jr.

A Class 4A All-State selection, Oliver averaged 20.6 points and 7.6 rebounds as the Thunderbirds (20-9) won the Class 4A consolation title.

Hayden Peterson, G, Buffalo, 5-10/160, Sr.

The Class 3A East Player of the Year, Peterson averaged 17.7 points and was second in the state with 4.2 steals a game in leading the Bison (27-5) to the Class 3A state title.

Jayin Trumbull, F, Wind River (Pavillion), 6-4/200, Sr.

Trumbull averaged 21.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in leading the Cougars (23-5) to the Class 2A state title game.

SECOND TEAM

Tristan Bower, G, Sheridan, 5-10/170, Jr.

Graedyn Buell, G, Rock Springs, 6-2/165, Fr.

Chase Critchfield, G, Evanston, 6-1/160, Sr.

Braxton Hiatt, G, Evanston, 6-4/180, Sr.

Ridge McCoy, F, Riverton, 6-5/200, Sr.