2017-18 ALL-USA Wyoming Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Cody Helenbolt, Douglas

Helenbolt’s Bearcats became the fourth Class 3A team in state history to complete an unbeaten season, finishing 25-0. Douglas completed the unblemished campaign and the program’s ninth state title by beating Buffalo for the fourth time, this one a 63-52 win in the Class 3A state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

McKinley Bradshaw, G/F, Lyman, 5-10, Jr.

The state’s leading scorer at 23.8 points per game, Bradshaw also led Class 3A in rebounding (11 per game) and steals (5.7) while dishing out 3.2 assists a night. The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Class 3A West Player of the Year led the Eagles to a 22-3 season and the Class 3A consolation championship.

Ky Buell, G, Rock Springs, 5-6, So.

A two-time Class 4A All-State selection, Buell led Class 4A in scoring (21 points per game) and steals (4.3) along with 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists an outing for the Tigers.

Kristy Dick, F, Natrona County (Casper), 6-0, Sr.

The Class 4A West Player of the Year, Dick averaged 15.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while posting a state-high 18 double-doubles.

Rylee Hladky, G, Campbell County (Gillette), 5-8, Jr.

The Class 4A East Player of the Year after pacing the Camels (24-5) to a second state title in three years, Hladky averaged 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.7 steals per game.

Madison Vinich, G/F, Kelly Walsh (Casper), 5-10, Sr.

A four-time Class 4A All-State selection, Vinich averaged 15 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals and a block per game for the 18-7 Trojans.

SECOND TEAM

Jennifer Aadland, F/C, Laramie, 6-1, Jr.

Allyson Fertig, F/C, Douglas, 6-3, Fr.

Mariah Robinson, C, Buffalo, 5-10, Sr.

Paige Powell, G/F, Encampment, 6-0, Jr.

Emmery Wagstaff, G, Evanston, 5-6, Sr.