By: Jim Halley, USA TODAY High School Sports | June 14, 2018
The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Second Team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: J.T. Ginn, Brandon
COACH OF THE YEAR: Steve Chapman, Calallen
MORE: First Team | Third Team
Click through the gallery to view stats and other information about each of the players. Players are listed in alphabetical order.
<p><strong>Position:</strong> OF<br/><strong>School:</strong> Hattiesburg, Miss.<br/><strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> An Ole Miss signee, he was selected 60th by the Milwaukee Brewers. He led Hattiesburg to the state title, hitting .491 with six homers and 19 stolen bases.</p><p><em>Photo: Clarion-Ledger</em></p>
<p><strong>Position:</strong> OF-INF<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Bedford, N.H.<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A Wake Forest signee, Lavigne was hitting .629 with 26 RBI through 36 at-bats. Drafted 42nd overall by Colorado Rockies.</p> <p><em>Photo: Brandon Barrett, Replay Sports Photography</em></p>
<p><strong>Position:</strong> RHP-INF<br/><strong>School:</strong> St. John Vianney (St. Louis)<br/><strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> a Missouri signee, led team to a state title, going 10-0 with an 1.09 ERA and hit .513 with 61 RBI.</p><p><em>Photo: Mike Paradoski</em></p>
<p><strong>Position:</strong> RHP-INF<br/><strong>School:</strong> North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.)<br/><strong>Class: </strong>Senior<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A Vanderbilt signee, Rocker went 5-1 with 77 strikeouts and a 0.78 ERA in 36 innings. Was drafted No. 1,146 by the Colorado Rockies.</p><p><em>Photo: Dewey Kelley Sports Photos</em></p>
<p><strong>Position:</strong> LHP-INF<br/><strong>School:</strong> Loretto, Tenn.<br/><strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Drafted No. 7 by the San Diego Padres, Weathers was 10-0 with 148 strikeouts and a 0.09 ERA in 76 innings. He is the son of former major league pitcher David Weathers.</p><p><em>Photo: David Cardaciotto, The Tennesseean</em></p>
