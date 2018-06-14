2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball: Third Team

USA Today Sports

Photo: Clarion-Ledger

ALL-USA

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Second Team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: J.T. Ginn, Brandon

COACH OF THE YEAR: Steve Chapman, Calallen

MORE: First Team | Second Team

Click through the gallery to view stats and other information about each of the players. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Meet the ALL-USA Baseball Third Team players.

