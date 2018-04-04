USA Today Sports

2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams

Photo: Reinhold Matay, USA TODAY Sports

2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams

ALL-USA

2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Boyle, Montverde Academy

FIRST TEAM:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: SG R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy

PG Tre Jones, Apple Valley (Minn.)

SF Cam Reddish, Westtown School (Westchester, Pa.)

PF Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day (Spartanburg, S.C.)

F Vernon Carey Jr., University School (Fort Lauderdale)

MORE: FIRST TEAMSECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

RELATED: Where are they now? Last 10 ALL-USA Players of the Year

PRESEASON: Meet the ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team

, , , , , , , , ALL-USA

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2IMG53l
2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams

Check out the 2018 ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team!

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.