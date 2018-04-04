USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Boyle, Montverde Academy
FIRST TEAM:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: SG R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy
PG Tre Jones, Apple Valley (Minn.)
SF Cam Reddish, Westtown School (Westchester, Pa.)
PF Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day (Spartanburg, S.C.)
F Vernon Carey Jr., University School (Fort Lauderdale)
