Don’t be the recruit that gets on a coach’s nerves.

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.

https://usat.ly/2IMG53l

2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams

Check out the 2018 ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team!

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.