The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Golf Teams were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Three states claim two spots each on the teams, including Florida, which claims its second straight American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year honor with The Pine School’s Garrett Barber (Hobe Sound, Fla.).

South Carolina and Texas also have two representatives. States with one member are Arizona, California, New Jersey, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Garrett Barber, The Pine School

COACH OF THE YEAR: Alex Lockett, Mountain Brook

MORE: SECOND TEAM

Click through the photo gallery to meet the First Team:

FAN POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Boys Golfer of the Year?

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 ALL-USA Girls Golf Teams