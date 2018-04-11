The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Hockey Teams were selected by USA TODAY High School Sports based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Minnesota leads the way with nine representatives, followed by Massachusetts with five, including ALL-USA Player of the Year Jay O’Brien.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Grant Paranica, Grand Forks Central

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jay O’Brien, Thayer Academy

