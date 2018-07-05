USA Today Sports

2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Teams

Photo: GoLandon.com

2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Teams

ALL-USA

2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Teams

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA boys lacrosse team was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Maryland leads the way with four players, including ALL-USA Player of the Year Joey Epstein of the Landon School in Bethesda. New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania each produced three honorees, while California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington, D.C., all have two. Colorado, Indiana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon and Texas are also represented on the squad.

Player of the Year: Joey Epstein, Landon School (Bethesda, Md.)

Coach of the Year: Steve Lydon, Boston College High (Mass.)

MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

Click the photo gallery to see the ALL-USA First Team:

POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse POY?

PRESEASON: ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Team

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Team

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2lS7erp
2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Teams
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.