2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Teams

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA boys lacrosse team was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Maryland leads the way with four players, including ALL-USA Player of the Year Joey Epstein of the Landon School in Bethesda. New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania each produced three honorees, while California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington, D.C., all have two. Colorado, Indiana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon and Texas are also represented on the squad.

Player of the Year: Joey Epstein, Landon School (Bethesda, Md.)

Coach of the Year: Steve Lydon, Boston College High (Mass.)

