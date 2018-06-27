2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams were selected by TopDrawerSoccer.com based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Carter Clemmensen, Brophy Prep

COACH OF THE YEAR: Vincenzo Cox, Alief Elsik

