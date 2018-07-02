2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Team

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Track and Field teams are coordinated by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America. Boys selections are made by Jack Shepard, the high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

The honorees are divided based on event. Follow the links below for each group; athletes are listed alphabetically. Races in meters unless noted. Field events are listed in feet and inches.

Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Mondo Duplantis, Lafayette

Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year: Al Leslie, Saline

Mondo Duplantis has vaulted more than a foot higher than any other high school athlete. No. 2 all-time is 2018 All-USA selection K.C. Lightfoot of Lees Summit (Mo.) at 19-5.

Illinois state pole vault champion Zachary Bradford of Bloomington High won the USATF Junior title and is the No. 8 all-time high school performer at 18-2 1/2. He will lead the USA team against high school record holder Duplantis (who competes for Sweden) at the World Junior championships in Tampere, Finland, July 10-15. Lightfoot was third at the USATF meet, just missing a top-two berth on the American team.

After setting a world youth (under age 18) 100 meter record of 10.15 seconds as a junior in 2017, Anthony Schwartz of American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) has continued to lead high school sprinters this season, improving that mark to 10.09 at the Great Southwest Classic on June 2. He now owns the records for age 15 (10.37), age 16 (10.15), and age 17 (10.09). He ranks No. 4 on the all-time high school performance list with his latest mark. Schwartz won the USATF Junior championship to secure national team berths in the 100 and the 4 x 100 meter relay.

Kyle Garland of Germantown Academy (Ft. Washington, Pa.) won the USATF Junior decathlon title with the No. 5 all-time high school point total.

Thomas Burns of Northwestern (Miami) repeated on the All-USA team but failed to improve on the No. 2 all-time 300 hurdles time of 35.25 he set in 2017. He still topped the 2018 season list and won the top match of the season at the Great Southwest Classic

Cole Sprout of Valor Christian (Highland Ranch, Colo.) set sophomore class national records at both 3000 meters (8:13.85) and 2 miles (8:49.46).

