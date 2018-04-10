USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from high school coaches and recruiting experts.

Check out the video below to meet the players selected for the first team:

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bob Mackey, Christ the King

FIRST TEAM:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: G Christyn Williams, Central Arkansas Christian

W Elizabeth Balogun, Hamilton Heights Christian (Tenn.)

W Aquira DeCosta, St. Mary’s (Stockton)

F Haley Jones, Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)

C Charli Collier, Barbers Hill (Texas)

