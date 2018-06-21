The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Golf Teams were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Junior golf success was a secondary consideration, and those who did not compete regularly for their high school were not considered. Players from states that play in the fall or spring were eligible for selection.

Youth is served on this year’s team with five sophomores, including repeat ALL-USA Golfer of the Year Rachel Heck from Tennessee, and two freshmen dotting the teams.

North Carolina is the only state with multiple members, including three-time selection Jenny Chang. Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey and Washington also are represented on the team.

GOLFER OF THE YEAR: Rachel Heck, St. Agnes Academy

COACH OF THE YEAR: Dennis Burchill, Lake Mary

