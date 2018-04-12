The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Hockey Teams were selected by USA TODAY High School Sports based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

ALL-USA Player of the Year Taylor Heise leads a strong Minnesota contingent of 11 players on the team. With three skaters, Massachusetts is the only other state with multiple representatives. Connecticut, New York, North Dakota and Wisconsin all have one player on the team.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Resor, Noble & Greenough

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Heise, Red Wing

