2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Softball Teams

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Softball Team was selected by Fastpitch News based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

The team spans from the East Coast to the West Coast and all points in between. No state has more than two selections – California, Florida, Minnesota, Texas and Virginia each have two players.

Players from states that play in the fall or the spring were eligible for consideration.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Montana Fouts, East Carter

COACH OF THE YEAR: Trae Embry, Neshoba Central

Click through the gallery below to meet the First Team selections (players are listed in alphabetical order):

