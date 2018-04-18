ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field: Hurdles

The 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team was selected by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America, and Jack Shepard, the high school editor for Track & Field News.

Eric Edwards led the 2017 season lists in the 110 meter hurdles at 13.32 and Thomas Burns paced the 300 meter hurdles at 35.25, both as juniors. Ayden Owens was a decisive winner of the 60 meter hurdles at the New Balance Indoor Nationals last month.

Here are the four athletes selected in the hurdles (100, 300 and 400). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

Race distances in meters unless noted.

