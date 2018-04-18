ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field: Long and Middle Distance

The 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team was selected by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America, and Jack Shepard, the high school editor for Track & Field News.

Josh Hoey obliterated the 9-year-old high school indoor 800 meter record this winter, running 1:47.67 to top the 1:49.21 mark set by Robby Andrew of Manalapan, N.J. Jacob McLeod has been under 8:53 for 3,200 meters already this season, winning the Florida State Relays. Ryan Oosting won the New England Indoor Championships two mile.

Here are the six athletes selected in middle and long distance (800, 1,500, mile, 3,000, 3,200, 2 mile). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

Race distances in meters unless noted.

