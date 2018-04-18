ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field: Sprints

The 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team was selected by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America, and Jack Shepard, the high school editor for Track & Field News.

The 2017 high school leaders return in all three events, achieving those top levels after making the 2017 All-USA Preseason team. Anthony Schwartz led the 100 meter lists at 10.15 last year as a junior and is already off to a fast start this year, running in his first every indoor meet and winning the 60 meters at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in the second fastest ever high school time (6.59).

Tyrese Cooper, a 2-time All-USA Today performer, topped the 200 lists at 20.51 as a sophomore in 2017 and started off well indoors this year before suffering a groin injury that could delay his outdoor campaign. Jamal Walton, representing the Cayman Islands, won the Pan American Junior (under age 20) 400 meters in a record 44.99 time and then made it to the semifinals of the IAAF World Championship in London.

Here are the five athletes selected in the sprints (100, 200, 400 meters). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

Race distances in meters unless noted.

