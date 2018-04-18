ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field: Throws

The 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team was selected by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America, and Jack Shepard, the high school editor for Track & Field News.

Trey Knight made a huge debut in 2017 with his freshman class hammer throw mark of 218-8 and was an impressive winner indoors in the weight throw last month at the New Balance Nationals. The shot put already has two early outdoor throwers over 70 feet, Tyson Jones and John Meyer — while Patrick Larrison was the New Balance winner indoors.

Here are the five athletes selected in the throws (shot put, discus, hammer, javelin). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

