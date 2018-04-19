ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field: Hurdles

The 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field team was selected by Fred Baer, founder of the Track and Field Writers of America, and Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track & Field News.

Markalah Hart set the national freshman class (and age 14) record of 40.28 in the 300 meter hurdles in 2017. Masai Russell is the top returning 400 hurdler, placing second at the 2017 USATF Junior Nationals and third at the Pan-Am Junior championships. She helped her Bullis (Potomac, Md.) team sweep all three sprint relays (4 x 100, 4 x 200, and 4 x 400) at this year’s Arcadia Invitational, while also winning the individual 300 hurdles with an early season 2018 national best of 41.28.

Here are the four athletes selected in the hurdles (100, 300 and 400). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

Race distances in meters unless noted.

