ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field: Jumps

The 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field team was selected by Fred Baer, founder of the Track and Field Writers of America, and Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track & Field News.

Jasmine Moore has already made her mark in the triple jump with a 44-foot, 1 inch win at last month’s Texas Relays to become the No. 3 all-time high school performer. She won the New Balance Outdoor Nationals last year with a sophomore class record 43-7 1/4 — — just ahead of Virginia state champ Titiana Marsh.

Long jumper Lanae-Tava Thomas comes off an undefeated 2017 outdoor season with a best of 21-11, which ranks No. 4 on the all-time high school list. Sophomore Jenna Rogers is the top returning high jumper with a 6-foot, 3/4 inch win at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals.

Here are the four athletes selected in the throws (shot put, discus, hammer, javelin). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

