ALL-USA Girls Track and Field: Long and Middle Distance

The 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field team was selected by Fred Baer, founder of the Track and Field Writers of America, and Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track & Field News.

Claudia Lane won the 2017 Arcadia Invitational3,200 in 2017 with the No. 2 time of the season and then, in the fall, won the Foot Locker national cross country title.

Kate Tuohy returns after leading the 1,500 meters in 2017 at 4:18.51. After winning the Nike Cross Country Nationals in the fall, she has already improved her 3,000 meters best indoors this winter.

As a freshman in 2017, Lexy Halladay of Mountain View (Meridian, Ida.) won the Adidas Dream Mile over a quality field in the season’s top time of 4:41.80. Also returning is 2017 All-USA TODAY middle distance star Caitlin Collier of The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.), the USATF National Junior (under age 20) 800 meter champion with a best of 2:03.32.

MORE: Sprints | Long and middle distance | Throws | Jumps | Hurdles

Here are the four athletes selected in the throws (shot put, discus, hammer, javelin). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

LOOKBACK: 2017 ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Team