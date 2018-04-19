ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field: Sprints

The 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field team was selected by Fred Baer, founder of the Track and Field Writers of America, and Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track & Field News.

Tamari Davis of Gainesville, Fla., has already equaled the national high school freshman 200 meter record of 23.06 seconds at last month’s Bob Hayes Invitational. As an eighth grader in 2017, Davis won the Prefontaine Classic high school 200 invitational in 23.21, defeating the season’s top six high school sprinters.

Arria Minor is the top returning all-around sprinter. She won 2017 Colorado State 5A titles at 100, 200 and 400 meters. Sha’Carri Richardson is the leading 100 returnee, ranking second at 11.28.

Here are the four athletes selected in the sprints (100, 200, 400 meters). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

Race distances in meters unless noted.

