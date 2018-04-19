ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field: Throws

The 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field team was selected by Fred Baer, founder of the Track and Field Writers of America, and Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track & Field News.

The shot put has a new cast in 2018, following the graduation of national record breaker Alyssa Wilson (Donovan, Toms River, N.J.) along with the next 17 athletes on the 2017 season list. Shelby Bigsby is the newcomer with a 50-2 put indoors this winter, a huge improvement from her 45-9 outdoor best as a sophomore in 2017.

Dana Baker was the No. 2 javelin thrower last year behind now graduated national record holder Madison Wiltrout of Connellsville, Pa. Karlee Freeman is the top discus returnee at 171-4 — but Veronica Farley has the early 2018 lead at 171-10.

MORE: Sprints | Long and middle distance | Throws | Jumps | Hurdles

Here are the four athletes selected in the throws (shot put, discus, hammer, javelin). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

LOOKBACK: 2017 ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Team