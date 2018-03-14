USA Today Sports

2018 ALL-USA Preseason High School Softball Team

Photo: Chris Todd, Clarion-Ledger

2018 ALL-USA Preseason High School Softball Team

ALL-USA

2018 ALL-USA Preseason High School Softball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the ALL-USA High School Preseason Softball Team for 2017-18. Players were selected by Fastpitch News based on high school performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Note that more than a half-dozen states, including Georgia, Missouri and Oklahoma, play high school softball in the fall. Players who have already completed their 2017-18 seasons are not recognized on this list but are eligible for inclusion on the year-end ALL-USA High School Softball Team.

Five states have two players selected to the team: California, Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin and Virginia.

Click the photo gallery below to see the preseason team:

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2FCE1J3
2018 ALL-USA Preseason High School Softball Team
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.