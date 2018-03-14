2018 ALL-USA Preseason High School Softball Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | March 14, 2018
USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the ALL-USA High School Preseason Softball Team for 2017-18. Players were selected by Fastpitch News based on high school performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
Note that more than a half-dozen states, including Georgia, Missouri and Oklahoma, play high school softball in the fall. Players who have already completed their 2017-18 seasons are not recognized on this list but are eligible for inclusion on the year-end ALL-USA High School Softball Team.
Five states have two players selected to the team: California, Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin and Virginia.
