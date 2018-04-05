USA Today Sports

2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Lacrosse Team

Photo: Jim Fitzpatrick

2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Lacrosse Team

2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Lacrosse Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is presenting the fourth annual American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Lacrosse Teams as selected by Brendan Hall.

Players are selected based on on-field accomplishments and strength of opposition during the previous high school season.

Click the photo gallery below to meet the members of the first team:

IN REVIEW: 2017 ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Teams

2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Lacrosse Team

Meet the ALL-USA Preseason Boys Lacrosse Team!

