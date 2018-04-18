The 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team was selected by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America, and Jack Shepard, the high school editor for Track & Field News.

It’s no surprise that Duplantis heads the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Preseason Track and Field team, after receiving top honors for the 2017 season.

He competes against – and often beats – many of the world’s best vaulters. Duplantis finished ninth at the IAAF World Outdoor Championships last year in London and tied for seventh at last month’s IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England.

The 18-year-old continues to maintain elite company. Duplantis began the 2018 outdoor campaign at the Texas Relays on March 31 and increased his records three-quarters of an inch to 19-5. Although that was the winning height, he placed third — with more misses — to 2012 Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie of France and 2015 world champion Shawn Barber of Canada. The trio share the 2018 outdoor world lead!

Duplantis has been representing Sweden internationally, because of his mother’s heritage, and now owns the Swedish national record. His American father, Greg, was also a national high school record holder for the same Lafayette high school in 1981, clearing 17-11 3/4.

Mondo Duplantis has announced senior year goals: clearing 6-meters (19-8 1/4) – a mark achieved by only 18 athletes (four in this decade) — and competing in the European Championships in Berlin in August. He already shares the No. 31 position on the all-time world list with his “Under 20” age record. The most recent 6-meter club entrant was American Sam Kendricks in winning the USA championship at that height last June in Sacramento.

The honorees are divided based on event. Follow the links below for each group; athletes are listed alphabetically.

Athletes marked with asterisks denote they were selected last year as well. Races are in meters unless noted. Field events are listed in feet and inches. (i) indicates an indoor performance.

