2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field Team

The 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason team was selected by Fred Baer, founder of the Track and Field Writers of America, and Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track & Field News.

The 2018 high school girls track season is focusing on fast youth. Tamari Davis of Gainesville, Fla., has already equaled the national high school freshman 200 meter record of 23.06 seconds at last month’s Bob Hayes Invitational. As an eighth grader in 2017, Davis won the Prefontaine Classic high school 200 invitational in 23.21, defeating the season’s top six high school sprinters.

The frosh record was set in 2004 by Bianca Knight of Ridgeland (Miss.).

Also at that Bob Hayes meet, Briana Williams of Northeast (Oakland Park, Fla.) won the 100 meters in 11.13 to become the fourth fastest ever high school performer and better the age 15 record of 11.17 set in 1991 by future Olympian and world champion Marion Jones of Rio Mesa (Oxnard, Calif.).

Although Olympian Sydney McLaughlin has finally graduated from Union Catholic (Scotch Plains, N.J.) after dominating high school long hurdling and 400 meter running in recent years, the sprint hurdles will remain in focus with Tia Jones. Now a junior at Walton (Marietta, Ga.,), Tia Jones set the national high school record of 12.84 in the 100 meter hurdles as a freshman. She was the Pan American Junior (under age 20) champion last year as a sophomore.

As a freshman in 2017, Lexy Halladay of Mountain View (Meridian, Ida.) won the Adidas Dream Mile over a quality field in the season’s top time of 4:41.80. Also returning is 2017 All-USA TODAY middle distance star Caitlin Collier of The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.), the USATF National Junior (under age 20) 800 meter champion with a best of 2:03.32.

The honorees are divided based on event. Follow the links below for each group; athletes are listed alphabetically.

Athletes marked with asterisks denote they were selected last year as well. Races are in meters unless noted. Field events are listed in feet and inches. (i) indicates an indoor performance.

