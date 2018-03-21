2018 McDonald's All American Game: Everything you need to know

The McDonald’s All American Game is scheduled to tip Wednesday, March 28 from Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

The 41st annual game will tip at 7 p.m. EST and be aired live on ESPN.

Twenty-four players from across the country were chosen to compete in the boys game, representing 17 states. New Jersey leads the way with three players selected, while Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, and Virginia had two selections each.

Two schools have two players scheduled to play. Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.) will be represented by Jahvon Quinerly and Louis King. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) duo David McCormack and Keldon Johnson will also be in the game.

Twenty-one of the 24 players selected have chosen a college destination. The only uncommitted players are Romeo Langford, E.J. Montgomery, and Jordan Brown.

Of the players committed or signed, Duke leads the way with four future players on the roster, led by Morgan Wootten Player of the Year R.J. Barrett. Zion Williamson, Tre Jones, and Cam Reddish also plan to play for Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils.

Kansas has three future players in the game: David McCormack, Quentin Grimes, and Devon Dotson.

USA TODAY High School Sports had exclusive access to all 48 boys and girls players who received their honorary jerseys as part of the Hometown Heroes tour.

Click through the gallery below to meet all 24 players.