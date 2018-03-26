USA Today Sports

2018 McDonald's All American Girls Game: Everything you need to know

The McDonald’s All American Girls Game is scheduled to tip Wednesday, March 28 from Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

The 17th annual girls game will tip at 5 p.m. EST and be aired live on ESPN.

Twenty-four players from across the country were chosen to compete in the boys game, representing 12 states.

Texas leads the way with a whopping seven selections.

Two sets of teammates will be in the game: Honesty Scott-Grayson and Shakira Austin from Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), and Elizabeth Balogun and Jazmine Massengill from Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.).

Dawn Seiler of Aberdeen Central High School in South Dakota will coach the East, while Jeannie Hebert-Truax of Wasilla High School in Alaska will coach the West.

Baylor leads the way with four future players, followed by Tennessee, which has three.

USA TODAY High School Sports had exclusive access to all 48 boys and girls players who received their honorary jerseys as part of the Hometown Heroes tour.

Click through the gallery below to meet all 24 players.

