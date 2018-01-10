USA Today Sports

2018 Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year Midseason Watch List

Photo: Michelle Pemberton, IndyStar

2018 Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year Midseason Watch List

News

2018 Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year Midseason Watch List

The Naismith Trophy has announced the 25 players on the watch list for the Boys High School Player of the Year award. The Player of the Year and All-America teams will be announced in March by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

RELATED: Boys Basketball Preseason Watch List

Name Class Pos. School Hometown State College
R.J. Barrett Sr. Forward Montverde Academy Mississauga Canada Duke
Darius Bazley Sr. Forward Princeton Cincinnati OH Syracuse
Bol Bol Sr. Center Findlay Prep Henderson NV Oregon
Moses Brown Sr. Center Archbishop Molloy Jamaica NY Undeclared
Jordan Brown Sr. Center Prolific Prep Roseville CA Undeclared
Devon Dotson Sr. Guard Providence Day School Charlotte NC Kansas
Darius Garland Sr. Guard Brentwood Academy Brentwood TN Vanderbilt
Quentin Grimes Sr. Guard College Park The Woodlands TX Kansas
Jaylen Hoard Sr. Forward Wesleyan Christian Academy Carnon France Wake Forest
Keldon Johnson Sr. Forward Oak Hill Academy South Hill VA Kentucky
Tre Jones Sr. Guard Apple Valley Apple Valley MN Duke
Louis King Sr. Forward Hudson Catholic Columbus NJ Oregon
Romeo Langford Sr. Guard New Albany New Albany IN Undeclared
Nassir Little Sr. Forward Orlando Christian Prep Orange Park FL North Carolina
E.J. Montgomery Sr. Forward Wheeler Marietta GA Auburn
Reggie Perry Sr. Forward Thomasville Thomasville GA Mississippi State
Immanuel Quickley Sr. Guard The John Carroll School Havre de Grace MD Kentucky
Jahvon Quinerly Sr. Guard Hudson Catholic Hackensack NJ Arizona
Cameron Reddish Sr. Forward Westtown School Norristown PA Duke
Nazreon Reid Sr. Forward Roselle Catholic Asbury Park NJ LSU
Simisola Shittu Sr. Forward Vermont Academy Burlington Canada Vanderbilt
Anfernee Simons Sr. Guard IMG Academy Altamonte Springs FL Undeclared
Jalen Smith Sr. Forward Mount Saint Joseph Baltimore MD Maryland
Emmitt Williams Sr. Guard Oak Ridge Lehigh Acres FL Undeclared
Zion Williamson Sr. Forward Spartanburg Day School Spartanburg SC Undeclared

 

, , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home