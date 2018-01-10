2018 Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year Midseason Watch List

The Naismith Trophy has announced the 25 players on the watch list for the Boys High School Player of the Year award. The Player of the Year and All-America teams will be announced in March by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
|Name
|Class
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|State
|College
|R.J. Barrett
|Sr.
|Forward
|Montverde Academy
|Mississauga
|Canada
|Duke
|Darius Bazley
|Sr.
|Forward
|Princeton
|Cincinnati
|OH
|Syracuse
|Bol Bol
|Sr.
|Center
|Findlay Prep
|Henderson
|NV
|Oregon
|Moses Brown
|Sr.
|Center
|Archbishop Molloy
|Jamaica
|NY
|Undeclared
|Jordan Brown
|Sr.
|Center
|Prolific Prep
|Roseville
|CA
|Undeclared
|Devon Dotson
|Sr.
|Guard
|Providence Day School
|Charlotte
|NC
|Kansas
|Darius Garland
|Sr.
|Guard
|Brentwood Academy
|Brentwood
|TN
|Vanderbilt
|Quentin Grimes
|Sr.
|Guard
|College Park
|The Woodlands
|TX
|Kansas
|Jaylen Hoard
|Sr.
|Forward
|Wesleyan Christian Academy
|Carnon
|France
|Wake Forest
|Keldon Johnson
|Sr.
|Forward
|Oak Hill Academy
|South Hill
|VA
|Kentucky
|Tre Jones
|Sr.
|Guard
|Apple Valley
|Apple Valley
|MN
|Duke
|Louis King
|Sr.
|Forward
|Hudson Catholic
|Columbus
|NJ
|Oregon
|Romeo Langford
|Sr.
|Guard
|New Albany
|New Albany
|IN
|Undeclared
|Nassir Little
|Sr.
|Forward
|Orlando Christian Prep
|Orange Park
|FL
|North Carolina
|E.J. Montgomery
|Sr.
|Forward
|Wheeler
|Marietta
|GA
|Auburn
|Reggie Perry
|Sr.
|Forward
|Thomasville
|Thomasville
|GA
|Mississippi State
|Immanuel Quickley
|Sr.
|Guard
|The John Carroll School
|Havre de Grace
|MD
|Kentucky
|Jahvon Quinerly
|Sr.
|Guard
|Hudson Catholic
|Hackensack
|NJ
|Arizona
|Cameron Reddish
|Sr.
|Forward
|Westtown School
|Norristown
|PA
|Duke
|Nazreon Reid
|Sr.
|Forward
|Roselle Catholic
|Asbury Park
|NJ
|LSU
|Simisola Shittu
|Sr.
|Forward
|Vermont Academy
|Burlington
|Canada
|Vanderbilt
|Anfernee Simons
|Sr.
|Guard
|IMG Academy
|Altamonte Springs
|FL
|Undeclared
|Jalen Smith
|Sr.
|Forward
|Mount Saint Joseph
|Baltimore
|MD
|Maryland
|Emmitt Williams
|Sr.
|Guard
|Oak Ridge
|Lehigh Acres
|FL
|Undeclared
|Zion Williamson
|Sr.
|Forward
|Spartanburg Day School
|Spartanburg
|SC
|Undeclared