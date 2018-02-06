2018 Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year semifinalists set

The 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy for High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year were announced Monday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The players were selected from among the 50 players on the Preseason Watch List.
The Player of the Year and the Naismith All America team will be announced in March.
|Name
|Year
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|State
|College
|R.J. Barrett
|SR
|F
|Montverde Acadamy
|Mississauga
|Canada
|Duke
|Bol Bol
|SR
|C
|Findlay Prep
|Henderson
|NV
|Oregon
|Darius Garland
|SR
|G
|Brentwood Academy
|Brentwood
|TN
|Vanderbilt
|Quentin Grimes
|SR
|G
|The Woodlands College Park
|The Woodlands
|TX
|Kansas
|Keldon Johnson
|SR
|F
|Oak Hill Academy
|South Hill
|VA
|Kentucky
|Tre Jones
|SR
|G
|Apple Valley
|Apple Valley
|MN
|Duke
|Romeo Langford
|SR
|G
|New Albany
|New Albany
|IN
|Undeclared
|Nassir Little
|SR
|F
|Orlando Christian Prep
|Orange Park
|FL
|North Carolina
|Cameron Reddish
|SR
|F
|Westtown School
|Norristown
|PA
|Duke
|Zion Williamson
|SR
|F
|Spartanburg Day School
|Spartanburg
|SC
|Duke