2018 Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year semifinalists set

The 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy for High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year were announced Monday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The players were selected from among the 50 players on the Preseason Watch List.

The Player of the Year and the Naismith All America team will be announced in March.

Name Year Pos. School Hometown State College
R.J. Barrett SR F Montverde Acadamy Mississauga Canada Duke
Bol Bol SR C Findlay Prep Henderson NV Oregon
Darius Garland SR G Brentwood Academy Brentwood TN Vanderbilt
Quentin Grimes SR G The Woodlands College Park The Woodlands TX Kansas
Keldon Johnson SR F Oak Hill Academy South Hill VA Kentucky
Tre Jones SR G Apple Valley Apple Valley MN Duke
Romeo Langford SR G New Albany New Albany IN Undeclared
Nassir Little SR F Orlando Christian Prep Orange Park FL North Carolina
Cameron Reddish SR F Westtown School Norristown PA Duke
Zion Williamson SR F Spartanburg Day School Spartanburg SC Duke

