2018 Naismith Trophy Girls High School Player of the Year semifinalists set

The 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy for High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year were announced Monday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The players were selected from among the 50 players on the Preseason Watch List.

The Player of the Year and the Naismith All America team will be announced in March.

Name Class Pos. School Hometown State College
Elizabeth Balogun SR F Hamilton Heights Christian Chattanooga TN Georgia Tech
Jenna Brown SR G The Lovett School Marietta GA Stanford
Charli Collier SR F Barbers Hill Crosby TX Texas
Amira Collins SR P Paul VI Laplata MD Tennessee
Aquira DeCosta SR F St. Mary’s Sacramento CA Baylor
Destanni Henderson SR G Fort Myers Lehigh Acres FL South Carolina
Olivia Nelson-Ododa SR P Winder-Barrow Winder GA UCONN
Sedona Prince SR C Liberty Hill Liberty Hill TX Texas
NaLyssa Smith SR F East Central Converse TX Baylor
Christyn Williams SR G Central Arkansas Christian Little Rock AR UCONN

 

