2018 Naismith Trophy Girls High School Player of the Year semifinalists set

The 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy for High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year were announced Monday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The players were selected from among the 50 players on the Preseason Watch List.
The Player of the Year and the Naismith All America team will be announced in March.
|Name
|Class
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|State
|College
|Elizabeth Balogun
|SR
|F
|Hamilton Heights Christian
|Chattanooga
|TN
|Georgia Tech
|Jenna Brown
|SR
|G
|The Lovett School
|Marietta
|GA
|Stanford
|Charli Collier
|SR
|F
|Barbers Hill
|Crosby
|TX
|Texas
|Amira Collins
|SR
|P
|Paul VI
|Laplata
|MD
|Tennessee
|Aquira DeCosta
|SR
|F
|St. Mary’s
|Sacramento
|CA
|Baylor
|Destanni Henderson
|SR
|G
|Fort Myers
|Lehigh Acres
|FL
|South Carolina
|Olivia Nelson-Ododa
|SR
|P
|Winder-Barrow
|Winder
|GA
|UCONN
|Sedona Prince
|SR
|C
|Liberty Hill
|Liberty Hill
|TX
|Texas
|NaLyssa Smith
|SR
|F
|East Central
|Converse
|TX
|Baylor
|Christyn Williams
|SR
|G
|Central Arkansas Christian
|Little Rock
|AR
|UCONN